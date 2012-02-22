LONDON, Feb 22 Dealings of April West African crude were brisk on Wednesday, reflecting healthy demand for Angolan barrels.

Although price details were sketchy, traders said they were firmer than March.

Traders also awaited the releases of Asian import tender results later this week, which may support differentials on some barrels, traders said.

"Lots of Asian tenders this week. Many cargoes have been offered into them," a trader said.

ANGOLA

* More than 20 cargoes out of 56 cargoes of Angolan crude available for April loading have been sold, traders said.

* ConocoPhillips has bought at least one cargo of Cabinda but further details did not emerge.

* Traders said some Girassol cargoes and one Pazflor cargo have been sold.

* Unipec did not make any fresh purchase on Wednesday, having scooped up a number of cargoes including Dalia and Cabinda.

TENDERS

* Traders have been closely watching two tenders from Indonesia. Petral, the trading unit of Indonesian state-run energy firm Pertamina, has issued two tenders to buy sweet crude for May-July delivery, traders said on Monday.

* The company is seeking offers for Nigerian Bonny Light, Qua Iboe and Escravos for May-June delivery. The tender will close on Feb. 22 with bids valid until Feb. 24.

* Taiwan's CPC closed its tender to buy sweet crude for May arrival. The company regularly buys Angolan crude such as Cabinda and Nemba.

* India's India's Bharat Petroleum and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd also will release the result of tenders to buy light sweet for April loading.

NIGERIA

* Nigeria has lowered the official selling price (OSP) of Qua Iboe and Bonny Light crude oil to dated Brent benchmark plus $2.65 a barrel for March.

* Exxon Mobil signed 20-year oil licence renewals on Nigerian assets producing around 550,000 barrels per day on Wednesday, the company's country manager said, ending months of negotiations.

DATABASE

here (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone)