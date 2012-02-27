* Sellers start to market April Nigerian cargoes
* Many Angolan cargoes already sold
* Pertamina said to re-issue buying tender
LONDON, Feb 27 Sellers of Nigerian crude
oil cargoes for April loading were pitching their offers at
higher levels on Monday, traders said, although buyers were in
no rush to pay higher numbers.
"It's the usual standoff," said one trader.
On Angolan crudes, there has been brisk demand for the more
popular grades, hoovering up the bulk of April's loading
programme.
NIGERIA
* Qua Iboe: Sellers were offering April-loading crude at
more than dated plus $3.00, a trader said, up from traders'
views of as low as dated plus $2.50 on Friday.
* Buyers were thought unlikely to jump at such levels, and
one saw value closer to dated plus $2.60, citing weaker refining
margins than those at the time of March-loading crude sales.
* Africa's top oil producer is expected to sell around 1.96
million barrels per day (bpd) in April in 70 full or part
cargoes, up from 1.87 million bpd in 65 cargoes in March,
traders quoted provisional loading programmes as showing.
* The new Usan oilfield will contribute most of the extra
oil in April, pumping almost 100,000 bpd.
* Even so, some traders did not expect the market to come
under much downward pressure.
"I don't see any reason for it to come down. India is
continuing to take a reasonable volume," said one.
ANGOLA
* More than half of the 56 cargoes of Angolan crude
available for April loading have been sold, traders said.
* Lingering cargoes included two Dalias, two Girassols, a
Nemba, a Mundo and a Kuito, a trader said.
TENDERS
* Petral, the trading unit of Indonesian state-run energy
firm Pertamina, bought Russian ESPO crude and condensate in its
spot tender for May, a trading source said.
Petral did not award its mini-term tender for May-June
delivery and issued another tender. Originally it was seeking
offers for Nigerian Bonny Light, Qua Iboe and Escravos.
* The result of India's Bharat Petroleum 's tender
to buy light sweet crude for April loading is expected to emerge
on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Anthony Barker)