* Sellers start to market April Nigerian cargoes

* Many Angolan cargoes already sold

* Pertamina said to re-issue buying tender

LONDON, Feb 27 Sellers of Nigerian crude oil cargoes for April loading were pitching their offers at higher levels on Monday, traders said, although buyers were in no rush to pay higher numbers.

"It's the usual standoff," said one trader.

On Angolan crudes, there has been brisk demand for the more popular grades, hoovering up the bulk of April's loading programme.

NIGERIA

* Qua Iboe: Sellers were offering April-loading crude at more than dated plus $3.00, a trader said, up from traders' views of as low as dated plus $2.50 on Friday.

* Buyers were thought unlikely to jump at such levels, and one saw value closer to dated plus $2.60, citing weaker refining margins than those at the time of March-loading crude sales.

* Africa's top oil producer is expected to sell around 1.96 million barrels per day (bpd) in April in 70 full or part cargoes, up from 1.87 million bpd in 65 cargoes in March, traders quoted provisional loading programmes as showing.

* The new Usan oilfield will contribute most of the extra oil in April, pumping almost 100,000 bpd.

* Even so, some traders did not expect the market to come under much downward pressure.

"I don't see any reason for it to come down. India is continuing to take a reasonable volume," said one.

ANGOLA

* More than half of the 56 cargoes of Angolan crude available for April loading have been sold, traders said.

* Lingering cargoes included two Dalias, two Girassols, a Nemba, a Mundo and a Kuito, a trader said.

TENDERS

* Petral, the trading unit of Indonesian state-run energy firm Pertamina, bought Russian ESPO crude and condensate in its spot tender for May, a trading source said.

Petral did not award its mini-term tender for May-June delivery and issued another tender. Originally it was seeking offers for Nigerian Bonny Light, Qua Iboe and Escravos.

* The result of India's Bharat Petroleum 's tender to buy light sweet crude for April loading is expected to emerge on Tuesday.

DATABASE

(Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Anthony Barker)