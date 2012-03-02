LONDON, March 2 The first cargo of Nigerian Usan crude was sold on Friday, while differentials were seen weakening across the barrel due to the thinner arbitrage window to Asia and weaker refining margins, traders said.

NIGERIA

* They said Total sold Usan for April 9-10 to Spain's Cepsa at an undisclosed price. Total and Cepsa could not be reached for comment.

* Exxon's tender to sell its Usan cargo for April 18-19 will close next week. It was not clear if Glencore sold its April 28-29 cargo.

* Qua Iboe was notionally assessed at around dated Brent plus $2.70/$2.80 a barrel. Bonny Light was assessed around 10-15 cent discounts to Qua Iboe.

* It was not clear if Agbami and Akpo, which were offered on Thursday, were sold.

ANGOLA

* About six to 10 of April cargoes remained unsold, including Girassol, Cabinda and Dalia.

* Dalia was still holding its premium to dated Brent, being assessed around 30 cents a barrel.

* "With flat price up and fuel cracks lower, it should come under pressure," a trader said.

* Cabinda was assessed around dated Brent plus $1.30 a barrel. But one Asian buyer said the price would be too high to be shipped to Asia as the Brent/Dubai Exchange for Swaps (EFS) had been widening.

* "I would not pay that price now. The EFS is a lot wider than last month," the trader said.

* The prompt EFS was about $4.69 a barrel on Friday, compared with $2.99 a barrel in early February.

TENDERS

* Petral, the trading unit of Indonesian state-run energy firm Pertamina, did not award its tender to buy light crude for May-July delivery. It was the second time the company was issuing the tender and it did not award the first tender either.

* Traders cited the high Brent price and the wider Brent/Dubai EFS as the reason for not awarding the tender. This was not confirmed by Petral.

OTHER CRUDE

* Traders said some Gabonese crude, including Rabi Light and Mandji, were still available to sell.

DATABASE

For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:

here (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by Keiron Henderson and James Jukwey)