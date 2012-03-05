LONDON, March 5 Differentials on April loading West African crude came under pressure on Monday as Indian demand has shifted to May loading barrels and due to limited opportunity for arbitrage.

Traders said demand from Asia and the United States for Nigerian barrels has slowed down as two key arbitrage indicators, the Brent-Dubai exchange for swaps (EFS) and the Brent-U.S. crude, or WTI, spread, has widened in March.

"The EFS is above $4 and the Brent-WTI spread is above $17," a trader said. "They have to be corrected."

Reuters data showed the Brent-Dubai EFS stood at $4.20 a barrel and the Brent-U.S. crude spread CL-LCO1=R was trading around $17.33 a barrel premium on Brent by 1712 GMT.

NIGERIA

* All the differentials were seen weakening. Qua Iboe was assessed around Dated Brent plus $2.60/$2.70 a barrel, 10 cents lower than late last week.

* Bonny Light was assessed about 10 cents below Qua Iboe.

* Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has issued a tender to buy West African crude for May loading, weeks ahead of the release of the loading programme for the month.

* "The timing of the tender is not good. A lot of April cargoes have remained unsold," one trader said.

* Traders said between 30 and 40 cargoes of the total 70 cargoes for April, including full and small lots, have remained unsold.

* Indonesia's Petral has not issued a tender, having failed to award two previous tenders to buy May-December light sweet crude.

ANGOLA

* The last April cargo of Cabinda was sold to Mercuria, traders said. This was not confirmed by the company. The price level of the trade was not clear.

* About one cargo of Dalia and three cargoes of Girassol were available to sell. Buyers said the differential of Girassol should be below dated benchmark plus $2 a barrel, while the level was around plus $2/$2.10 a barrel last week.

DATABASE

