LONDON, March 5 Nigerian crude oil differentials steadied on Tuesday, supported by renewed Asian demand following the announcement of another buying tender by a large Indian refiner for light sweet barrels, probably from West Africa.

India's Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (BPCL) is expected to take 2 million to 4 million barrels of Nigerian crude, probably very light grades (see below). The tender coincides with another tender from India's IOC, which will probably take a similar quantity of Nigerian.

"The tenders are providing a floor for the market today," said one trade with a U.S. oil company.

Differentials for West African crude have come under pressure from the high premiums for Brent crude, on which West African crude is based, versus U.S. WTI crude and Dubai.

Brent-Dubai exchange for swaps (EFS) and the Brent-WTI spread have both widened this month.

NIGERIA

* Traders said as much as two-thirds of April loading Nigerian crude was still looking for buyers.

* Qua Iboe: assessed around dated Brent plus $2.60/$2.70 a barrel, steady.

* Bonny Light: assessed about 10 cents below Qua Iboe.

ANGOLA

* Up to half a dozen Angolan cargoes loading in April still left for sale, traders said, including Dalia and three cargoes of Girassol.

* Cabinda: now sold out for April but assessed around dated Brent plus $1.30, up slightly from last week.

* Dalia: one cargo reported offered around dated Brent plus 40 cents but buyers at least 20 cents lower, traders said.

* Girassol: offered at above dated Brent plus $2.00 but bids closer to plus $1.90.

ASIAN TENDERS

* BPCL has issued a tender seeking to buy sweet crude for loading in the second-half of April, a tender document seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday. Grade offers are due March 12 with price offers by March 13. Offers must remain valid until March 14. In its previous tender, also for April lifting, the state-run refiner bought about 1 million barrels each of Nigerian Qua Iboe and Agbami grades from Morgan Stanley and 600,000 barrels of Libya's Es Sider crude oil from Total.

* Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has issued a tender to buy West African crude for May loading, with grade and price offers due by Tuesday and Thursday respectively.

here (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by Anthony Barker)