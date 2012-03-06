LONDON, March 5 Nigerian crude oil
differentials steadied on Tuesday, supported by renewed Asian
demand following the announcement of another buying tender by a
large Indian refiner for light sweet barrels, probably from West
Africa.
India's Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (BPCL) is expected to
take 2 million to 4 million barrels of Nigerian crude, probably
very light grades (see below). The tender coincides with another
tender from India's IOC, which will probably take a similar
quantity of Nigerian.
"The tenders are providing a floor for the market today,"
said one trade with a U.S. oil company.
Differentials for West African crude have come under
pressure from the high premiums for Brent crude, on which West
African crude is based, versus U.S. WTI crude and Dubai.
Brent-Dubai exchange for swaps (EFS) and the Brent-WTI
spread have both widened this month.
NIGERIA
* Traders said as much as two-thirds of April loading
Nigerian crude was still looking for buyers.
* Qua Iboe: assessed around dated Brent plus $2.60/$2.70 a
barrel, steady.
* Bonny Light: assessed about 10 cents below Qua Iboe.
ANGOLA
* Up to half a dozen Angolan cargoes loading in April still
left for sale, traders said, including Dalia and three cargoes
of Girassol.
* Cabinda: now sold out for April but assessed around dated
Brent plus $1.30, up slightly from last week.
* Dalia: one cargo reported offered around dated Brent plus
40 cents but buyers at least 20 cents lower, traders said.
* Girassol: offered at above dated Brent plus $2.00 but bids
closer to plus $1.90.
ASIAN TENDERS
* BPCL has issued a tender seeking to buy sweet crude for
loading in the second-half of April, a tender document seen by
Reuters showed on Tuesday. Grade offers are due March 12 with
price offers by March 13. Offers must remain valid until March
14. In its previous tender, also for April lifting, the
state-run refiner bought about 1 million barrels each of
Nigerian Qua Iboe and Agbami grades from Morgan Stanley and
600,000 barrels of Libya's Es Sider crude oil from Total.
* Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has issued a tender to buy West
African crude for May loading, with grade and price offers due
by Tuesday and Thursday respectively.
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:
here
(Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by Anthony Barker)