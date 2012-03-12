LONDON, March 12 West African crude oil
differentials picked up a little on Monday as Asian end-users
scooped another dozen or so cargoes via buying tenders and on a
spot basis.
Ten million barrels of Nigerian crude was placed into India
and Indonesian end-consumers via buying tenders for delivery
from May onwards, underpinning values for the key Nigerian
benchmarks, Qua Iboe and Bonny Light.
Spot cargoes have also been mopped up by traders and Asian
buyers, leaving far fewer Nigerian April liftings for key
grades, traders said. Angolan spot cargoes are already almost
entirely placed with end-users.
NIGERIA
* Still more than a dozen Nigerian cargoes available for
April lifting, traders said.
* Qua Iboe: firmer. Nigeria's benchmark grade asked around
dated Brent plus $3.00 to plus $3.20 a barrel with buyers
looking for closer to dated plus $2.80 - 10-20 cents per barrel
higher than the position in the middle last week.
* Bonny Light: still trading at a discount to Qua Iboe of
around minus 10 cents.
ANGOLA
* Most of the April loading programme has been cleared with
just a handful of stems still available.
* Girassol: assessed a little higher at around dated Brent
plus $2.10 to plys $2.20.
* Cabinda: offered around dated Brent plus $1.40, but buyers
assessed the value closer to plus $1.15.
ASIAN TENDERS
* Indonesian state oil company Pertamina bought 2 million
barrels per month for May, June and July of light, sweet
Nigerian crude oil in a tender via its Singapore marketing arm
Petral, traders said on Monday. Petral bought one cargo each of
Qua Iboe and Bonny Light, they said. A separate tender, for spot
delivery in May, was not awarded. It re-issued the spot tender
with offers due by March 14 and validity until a day later.
* Indian Oil Corp (IOC) bought 4 million barrels of Nigerian
crude in a tender awarded on Friday, traders said. IOC took 2
million barrels of Qua Iboe from Morgan Stanley in a VLCC and
another 1 million barrels each of Nigerian Bonga and Forcados
coloaded in a VLCC from Shell. Prices were not disclosed.
* Indian refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) has also
tendered to buy sweet crude for loading in the second-half of
April with validity until March 14. Results were expected at the
end of the week, traders said.
(Reporting by Christopher Johnson; Editing by Jason Neely)