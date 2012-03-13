LONDON, March 13 Differentials on Nigerian
crude for April loading dipped on Tuesday as a wide Brent-U.S.
crude spread kept U.S. demand at bay.
By 1834 GMT, the premium of Brent futures to U.S. crude
futures was around $19.46 a barrel, compared with about $15.60
at the end of February. CL-LCO1=R
Some sellers have offered their Nigerian cargoes to an
Indian tender, which is likely to the last Asian demand for
April-loading barrels.
But the competition from Libyan barrels in the Indian market
has been increasing, traders said.
NIGERIA
* Roughly 20 cargoes of Nigerian crude were still available,
including at least two Bonny Light and five Qua Iboe.
* Traders said Glencore sold its Usan cargo for April 28-29
to Cepsa, which also bought the same crude from Total for April
9-10.
* Price details for the Usan deals were not available and
these were not confirmed.
* Exxon was offering its Usan cargo yesterday at parity to
dated Brent on Monday, lowering the offer price from dated plus
30 cents per barrel last week.
* Traders assessed the differentials for Bonny Light and Qua
Iboe anywhere between dated Brent plus $2.50 and $2.75 a barrel.
* Cargo holders were placing many Nigerian cargoes into the
buy tender issued by Indian refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
(BPCL) for the second half of April.
The tender is likely to conclude the Asian demand for West
African crude for April.
* BPCL plans to buy sweet barrels in the second half of
April, with validity until March 14. Results were expected at
the end of the week, traders said.
* Some traders said Libyan light sweet crude has been also
offered into the same tender.
ANGOLA
* Two cargoes of Girassol, which have remained unsold, have
been offered into the BPCL tender.
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, editing by Jane Baird)