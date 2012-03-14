LONDON, March 14 Differentials on Nigerian crude oil were little changed on Wednesday as last minute demand from the United States emerged.

The result of a closely watched tender from India's Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) was slow to emerge while traders said the refiner probably bought one cargo of Libyan crude and another cargo of Nigerian Qua Iboe for the second half of April.

The identity of the sellers did not emerge.

The tender was likely to mark the end of Asian demand for April loading West African crude while more than 15 cargoes of Nigerian crude have remained unsold.

NIGERIA

* A fourth cargo of Usan has been added to the April loading programme. The holder is Vitol and the loading date is April 26-27. Traders said the cargo has not been sold but Vitol declined to comment.

* Some traders said Exxon might have sold its Usan cargo at discount to dated Brent benchmark. Initially, the U.S. major offered the cargo at dated plus 30 cents a barrel. This was not confirmed by the company.

* Traders said Qua Iboe and Aseng have been sold, with some cargoes likely to go to the United States.

* Nigerian official selling price and the May loading programme are expected to be released next week.

ANGOLA

* Dealing was thin ahead of the release of the May loading programme later this week or early next week.

OUTSANDING TENDER

* Indonesia's Pertral closed its tender to buy light sweet crude for May earlier today. The offers remain valid until Thursday and the result is expected to emerge later this week.

GHANA

* Tullow Oil said production at its Jubilee field in Ghana was lower than earlier expected and the company said it planned remedial work on the field in 2012 to improve output.

The London-headquartered group added it expects to deliver total net production of 78,000 to 86,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2012.

here (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by Keiron Henderson)