LONDON, March 15 Differentials of West African crude for April loading dipped on Thursday due to slow demand particularly from the United States throughout the month.

"U.S. demand is very slow this month and the May loading is going to be released soon," a trader said.

Reaction to the partial shut in of Statfjord oilfield in Norway was limited across the physical market.

NIGERIA

* Traders said more than 15 cargoes of Nigerian crude have remained unsold. ConocoPhillips has bough a couple of cargoes but this was not confirmed and details did not emerge.

* Traders said Eni has sold all of its April cargoes.

* Some offers of unsold cargoes such as Amenam have been lowered buy 10-20 cents per barrel, traders said.

ANGOLA

* Dealing was thin ahead of the release of the May loading programme later this week or early next week.

TENDERS

* India's Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has bought Libyan and Nigerian crude oil via tender for the second half of April, traders said on Thursday.

* BPCL has bought 600,000 barrels of Libyan Es Sider crude or Sarir from Japanese trader Itochu and 950,000 barrels of Nigerian Antan from Mercuria at undisclosed price levels.

* The companies could not be reached.

* The Antan cargo was swapped with Mercuria's Angolan Cabinda before the tender, traders said.

* The tender to buy May loading sweet by Indonesia's Petral closed earlier on Thursday. The result was expected to emerge later this week.

DATABASE

For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:

here (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, editing by William Hardy)