GENEVA, March 16 Nigerian grades were again under pressure on Friday due to a lack of U.S. buying interest and planned refinery maintenance in the Mediterranean.

Traders said that between 10-15 Nigerian tankers remain for the April loading programme. Traders expect the first allocations for the May programme to emerge next week.

Eni and Kuwait Petroleum Corp have major maintenance work scheduled at their joint-owned Milazzo refinery in Sicily, Italy, industry sources said on Friday.

NIGERIA

* Qua Iboe: This grade was assessed at around dated plus $2.50 a barrel which was about 10-15 cents below the last Reuters assessment.

* Traders said that 1-2 cargoes of this grade remained and said there were also some Erha, Bonny Light, Forcados and Brass River cargoes unplaced for April.

* Usan: Traders said that one cargo from the April programme has been delayed to May. This was the 28-29 cargo and it will now load 2-3 May, traders said.

ANGOLA

* Angolan exports were expected to be steady in May. A provisional loading programme showed that Angola will load 1.58 million bpd in May, excluding the Pazflor grade.

* In the previous two monthly programme, this grade loaded six tankers of 950,000 barrels each and if this is repeated in May the final export figure is likely to rise to 1.77 million bpd.

TENDERS

* India's Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has bought Libyan and Nigerian crude oil via tender for the second half of April, traders said on Thursday.

* BPCL has bought 600,000 barrels of Libyan Es Sider crude or Sarir from Japanese trader Itochu and 950,000 barrels of Nigerian Antan from Mercuria at undisclosed price levels.

* The companies could not be reached.

* The Antan cargo was swapped with Mercuria's Angolan Cabinda before the tender, traders said.

* The tender to buy May loading sweet by Indonesia's Petral closed earlier on Thursday. The result was expected to emerge later this week.

DATABASE

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)