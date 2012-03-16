GENEVA, March 16 Nigerian grades were
again under pressure on Friday due to a lack of U.S. buying
interest and planned refinery maintenance in the Mediterranean.
Traders said that between 10-15 Nigerian tankers remain for
the April loading programme. Traders expect the first
allocations for the May programme to emerge next week.
Eni and Kuwait Petroleum Corp have major
maintenance work scheduled at their joint-owned Milazzo refinery
in Sicily, Italy, industry sources said on Friday.
NIGERIA
* Qua Iboe: This grade was assessed at around dated plus
$2.50 a barrel which was about 10-15 cents below the last
Reuters assessment.
* Traders said that 1-2 cargoes of this grade remained and
said there were also some Erha, Bonny Light, Forcados and Brass
River cargoes unplaced for April.
* Usan: Traders said that one cargo from the April programme
has been delayed to May. This was the 28-29 cargo and it will
now load 2-3 May, traders said.
ANGOLA
* Angolan exports were expected to be steady in May. A
provisional loading programme showed that Angola will load 1.58
million bpd in May, excluding the Pazflor grade.
* In the previous two monthly programme, this grade loaded
six tankers of 950,000 barrels each and if this is repeated in
May the final export figure is likely to rise to 1.77 million
bpd.
TENDERS
* India's Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has bought
Libyan and Nigerian crude oil via tender for the second half of
April, traders said on Thursday.
* BPCL has bought 600,000 barrels of Libyan Es Sider crude
or Sarir from Japanese trader Itochu and 950,000 barrels of
Nigerian Antan from Mercuria at undisclosed price levels.
* The companies could not be reached.
* The Antan cargo was swapped with Mercuria's Angolan
Cabinda before the tender, traders said.
* The tender to buy May loading sweet by Indonesia's Petral
closed earlier on Thursday. The result was expected to emerge
later this week.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)