LONDON, April 23 West African crude differentials remained under pressure on Monday, weighed by an overhang of Nigerian cargoes and signs of slow demand for some Angolan grades loading in June.

One trader estimated 10-15 cargoes of Nigerian crude remained available for May loading - a relatively large amount for this point in the monthly trading cycle, just before the next month's loading programmes are issued.

"There's a bit too much oil around on the Nigerian side," a trader said.

NIGERIA

* Bonny: Offered at dated plus $1.20 by Trafigura, down 20 cents from its offer on Thursday, and the lowest since May 2010. Friday's offer level, if any, was not reported. Values have come under pressure from the addition of three cargoes to the May loading programme.

* Qua Iboe: valued by traders at between dated plus $1.50 and plus $2.00 a barrel, weaker than heard last week. No deals heard on Monday and it was not clear if any cargoes of this grade remained unsold for May.

* June loading programmes are expected to emerge in the next few days. None had trickled out as of 1530 GMT.

ANGOLA

* Cargoes of some grades are finding homes and in some cases offer levels are coming down.

* Nemba: Offered at dated minus 50 cents, a trader said, down from a discount of 10 cents being offered by Sonangol on Friday.

* Dalia: At least two cargoes have traded, including the June 14-15 cargo thought to have been bought by BP. Offers have been pitched at dated plus 45 cents, while tradeable levels were put closer to plus 35 cents.

* Girassol: Offered at dated plus $1.80, unchanged from Friday. Another cargo was being shown to the market at dated plus $1.90, a trader said.

* Cabinda: Clearing rapidly, as it has in recent months. Valued at around dated plus $1.65.

TENDERS

* Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) did not award its tender to buy crude for June loading, two traders said.

HPCL was seeking 1 million barrels of sweet crude for loading on June 18-20. It was not clear if the tender was re-issued.

DATABASE

