LONDON, April 24 Nigerian cargoes for May
loading were gradually finding homes after a drop in prices,
traders said on Tuesday, while demand for some Angolan grades
loading in June remained sluggish.
The number of Nigerian cargoes available in May was put at
10 or less, down from as many as 15 on Monday. June loading
programmes have yet to appear, leaving more time for the
lingering May cargoes to find buyers.
"The prices coming down has helped to stimulate some
demand," said a trader.
NIGERIA
* Bonny: Trafigura was heard to have placed the May 10-11
cargo it was offering at dated plus $1.20 on Monday, the lowest
since May 2010. Values have come under pressure from the
addition of three cargoes to the May loading programme.
* Qua Iboe: Valued by traders at between dated plus $1.50
and plus $2.00 a barrel. One cargo may still be available for
May, traders said, although opinion varied on who held it.
* June loading programmes are expected to emerge in the next
few days.
ANGOLA
* Trading so far appears to have focused on grades such as
Dalia and Cabinda.
* Dalia: At least two cargoes have traded. Offers have been
pitched at dated plus 45 cents, while tradeable levels were put
closer to plus 35 cents.
* Cabinda: Much of the June programme sold already. Valued
at around dated plus $1.65.
* Girassol: Offered at dated plus $1.80/$1.90 this week. A
trader thought a short loading programme might support the value
of the grade.
TENDERS
* Indonesia's Petral was looking to buy July-arrival crude,
a trader said, in a tender closing this week. The result was not
known on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Alison Birrane)