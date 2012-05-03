INVESTMENT FOCUS-From cars to builders, funds make early bets on European revival
LONDON, May 3 A spate of Nigerian and Angolan cargo sales and a fresh tender from India supported spot differentials on West African crude on Thursday, traders said.
Benchmark Qua Iboe BFO-QUA was assessed around $1.60 a barrel. Bonny Light BFO-BON was about 30-40 cents below Qua Iboe.
Although these assessments were the lowest in about two years, some traders said spot differentials have stopped falling further, at least temporarily.
"Qua Iboe is holding up well," one trader said.
NIGERIA
* Traders said Chevron sold all of its cargoes of Agbami earlier this week. Details of buyers and prices were not immediately available.
ANGOLA
* Loadings of the three of four June loading Kissanje cargoes have been delayed by one to three days, traders said.
* Unipec has made another round of purchase of June cargoes this week. They included Plutonio for June 9-10, Nemba for June 21-22, Kissanje for June 19-20 and Mondo for June 11-12.
* Nemba for June 25-26 has been swapped with Jubilee for June 18-19, traders said. This was not confirmed.
OTHER
* Traders said Chinaoil bought Equatorial Guinea's Zafiro for June 9-10. This was not confirmed by Chinaoil.
TENDER
* India's largest refiner Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has issued a tender to buy sweet crude, traders said on Thursday.
* IOC is primarily looking to buy crude oil for loading in July 1-15 but potential sellers can also offer cargoes for loading in the second half of June, they said.
* The grade and prices offers should be submitted on Wednesday and Thursday next week. Offers remain valid until Friday next week.
DATABASE
