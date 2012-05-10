LONDON, May 10Differentials on Nigerian Qua Iboe crude rose, further widening its premium on Bonny Light crude, which remained under force majeure since last week, traders said on Thursday.

All the June loading of Angolan cargoes have been placed while heavy sweet barrels continued to sail to Asia.

NIGERIA

* Traders said Qua Iboe BFO-QUA for late June loading traded at dated Brent plus $2.20 a barrel, bouncing from dated plus $1.60/$1.80 a barrel earlier this week, which was the lowest since November 2010.

* Bonny Light BFO-BON was assessed around dated plus $1.70/$1.80 a barrel, about 10 cents higher than the level assessed earlier this week, supported by a moderate rise in U.S. RBOB gasoline prices.

* But the recent unreliability of Bonny Light loading has capped any rise in prices. The spread between Qua Iboe and Bonny Light widened to 40-50 cents a barrel from 20-30 cents earlier this week. Some traders said that was the widest ever.

* Brass River for June 5-6 loading has been sold to a U.S. oil refiner.

* Exxon swapped Erha for June 14-15 loading with Unipec's Okwori.

ANGOLA

* All the June loading Angolan cargoes have been sold or taken to cargo holders' refining system.

* Nemba for June 3-4 loading has been sold to Unipec. Total is expected to take the end month Dalia to its refinery.

OTHERS

* Traders said all the six cargoes of Djeno have been sold. Three of them were expected to be shipped to China.

* Both of Gabonese Ribi Light for June loading have been sold, traders said. They were expected to be shipped to Japan.

ASIAN BUYING TENDERS

* Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has a tender open to buy sweet crude for loading July 1-15, but potential sellers can also offer cargoes for loading in the second half of June. The result is expected to be released as early as Friday.

here (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)