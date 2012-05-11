LONDON, May 11 Nigerian crude oil differentials
stayed strong on Friday, despite an overhang of unsold June
cargoes, as potential buyers worried about the loss of
production from the benchmark Bonny Light stream.
Loadings of Bonny Light crude oil have been delayed by about
eight days following production cuts last week, and most of its
May cargoes have been affected, traders said this week.
Last Friday, Royal Dutch Shell said it declared
force majeure on Bonny Light due to oil theft and that 60,000
barrels per day of oil had been shut down. [ID:nL5E8G4EUC)
Differentials for Nigerian Qua Iboe responded to the
problems with Bonny Light supply.
Nigerian light, sweet crudes have also been supported by a
rise in processing margins for gasoline in western markets,
traders said.
NIGERIA
* As many as 30 Nigerian cargoes due to load in June were
still unsold, traders said, and the new loading programme for
July was likely to be released around May 18.
* Qua Iboe BFO-QUA: at least three recent deals done for
late June loading traded at dated Brent plus $2.20/$2.25 a
barrel, up from plus $1.60/$1.80 four or five days ago. Traders
said Qua Iboe offers were now around dated plus $2.50. Both of
the last two Qua Iboe cargoes loading in June were reported to
have been placed into India via tender.
"There may be up to six Qua Iboe cargoes still unsold but an
equal number have also been committed into Indian tenders, so
the supply is quite tight," said one trader.
* Bonny Light BFO-BON: assessed at a discount of about 50
cents below Qua Iboe.
* Brass River: assessed around dated Brent plus $1.60 to
plus $1.80 after a deal was done for June 5-6 loading within
that range, traders said.
ANGOLA
* All the June loading Angolan cargoes have been sold or
taken to cargo holders' refining system.
* Angola's July loading programmes are expected to be
released from next Tuesday.
* Cabinda and Girassol were both assessed close to dated
Brent plus $1.00.
* Nemba: assessed around dated Brent minus $1.20 after a
cargo was sold to Unipec close to that level for June 3-4
loading, traders said.
ASIAN BUYING TENDERS
* India's largest refiner, Indian Oil Corp (IOC), bought
around 1 million barrels of Angolan Kissanje crude oil via
tender from Angolan state oil company Sonangol traders said. No
price details were reported. IOC only took one cargo of Kissanje
on a Suezmax-class tanker, traders said.
(Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by James Jukwey)