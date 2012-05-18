LONDON, May 18 Angolan state oil firm Sonangol started offering July cargoes on Friday, raising differentials for some grades such as Girassol significantly higher than June levels.

Angolan crude export volume was set to fall in July due mainly to reduced output of Girassol during field maintenance.

Nigerian deals remained thin, with about 10-15 June loading cargoes unsold and ahead of the release of official selling prices, traders said.

ANGOLA

* Sonangol's offers for July loading cargoes included: Cabinda at dated Brent plus $1.70 a barrel; Dalia at dated plus 20 cents; Girassol at dated plus $1.90; Hungo at dated minus $1.50; Kissanje at dated minus 40 cents, Mondo at dated minus $1.30; Nemba at dated minus 30 cents; Plutonio at dated minus 70 cents and Saxi Blend at dated plus 30 cents.

* These cargoes were not yet traded.

* Traders said the offer levels were mixed but the $1.90 premium for Girassol was higher than the market. It was assessed around dated plus $1 a barrel at the end of June dealing.

* Dalia was assessed at small discounts to dated benchmark for June.

* It was not yet clear which cargoes Unipec has taken as a part of term contracts with Sonangol.

NIGERIA

* Some deals were done for June loading Akpo.

* CNOOC sold June 26-27 Akpo to a trading house. Many traders said the buyer was Vitol but Vitol could not be reached.

* Morgan Stanley sold June 15 Akpo, traders said. But the buyer was not clear.

TENDERS

Indian oil refiner India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd has issued a tender to buy light sweet crude for loading in the last 10 days of July.

Grade offers should be submitted by May 25 and price offers should be done by May 28. Offers remain valid until May 29.

DATABASE

For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:

here (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; Editing by Anthony Barker)