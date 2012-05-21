* Spot trade in Angolan for July slow to start

* CPC issues buying tender for July-loading crude

* Nigeria cuts June official selling prices

LONDON, May 21 Angolan crude oil trading was slow to begin for July cargoes as buyers reacted coolly to initial offers from state oil firm Songanol, traders said on Monday.

"Trade in the Angolan hasn't really taken off yet. It remains to be seen if buyers want to pay up," said a West African crude trader.

In the Nigerian market, traders were awaiting the release of July loading programmes, while at least 10 June cargoes were thought to be unsold.

Nigeria cut its official selling prices for June, reflecting the downward move in traded differentials, although the price of some grades was above recent market talk.

ANGOLA

* Sonangol issued its offer list for July cargoes last week and was not heard to have revised its levels on Monday.

Offers for July cargoes included Cabinda at dated Brent plus $1.70 a barrel; Quito at dated minus $2.30; Dalia at dated plus 20 cents; Girassol at dated plus $1.90; Hungo at dated minus $1.50; Kissanje at dated minus 40 cents, Mondo at dated minus $1.30; Nemba at dated minus 30 cents; Plutonio at dated minus 70 cents and Saxi Blend at dated plus 30 cents.

"I haven't seen anything traded spot," said a trader, who added business so far had focused on term allocations.

NIGERIA

* Qua Iboe was pegged in a dated plus $2.00 to plus $2.20 range by traders, while Bonny Light was put at a discount of around 50 cents to Qua.

* Demand for Qua through Asian buying tenders has been robust, supporting differentials, while Bonny has come under pressure from higher-than-expected production that has increased supplies.

* Around 10 to 15 cargoes of various grades remain available for June, traders estimated.

TENDERS

* Taiwanese refiner CPC has issued a monthly tender to import sweet crude for July loading or August delivery, traders said on Monday.

Offers need to be submitted by Tuesday. They will remain valid until Thursday, they said.

* Indian oil refiner India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd has issued a tender to buy light sweet crude for loading in the last 10 days of July.

Grade offers should be submitted by May 25 and price offers should be done by May 28. Offers remain valid until May 29.

here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Alison Birrane)