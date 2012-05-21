* Spot trade in Angolan for July slow to start
* CPC issues buying tender for July-loading crude
* Nigeria cuts June official selling prices
LONDON, May 21 Angolan crude oil trading was
slow to begin for July cargoes as buyers reacted coolly to
initial offers from state oil firm Songanol, traders said on
Monday.
"Trade in the Angolan hasn't really taken off yet. It
remains to be seen if buyers want to pay up," said a West
African crude trader.
In the Nigerian market, traders were awaiting the release of
July loading programmes, while at least 10 June cargoes were
thought to be unsold.
Nigeria cut its official selling prices for June, reflecting
the downward move in traded differentials, although the price of
some grades was above recent market talk.
ANGOLA
* Sonangol issued its offer list for July cargoes last week
and was not heard to have revised its levels on Monday.
Offers for July cargoes included Cabinda at dated Brent plus
$1.70 a barrel; Quito at dated minus $2.30; Dalia at dated plus
20 cents; Girassol at dated plus $1.90; Hungo at dated minus
$1.50; Kissanje at dated minus 40 cents, Mondo at dated minus
$1.30; Nemba at dated minus 30 cents; Plutonio at dated minus 70
cents and Saxi Blend at dated plus 30 cents.
"I haven't seen anything traded spot," said a trader, who
added business so far had focused on term allocations.
NIGERIA
* Qua Iboe was pegged in a dated plus $2.00 to plus $2.20
range by traders, while Bonny Light was put at a discount of
around 50 cents to Qua.
* Demand for Qua through Asian buying tenders has been
robust, supporting differentials, while Bonny has come under
pressure from higher-than-expected production that has increased
supplies.
* Around 10 to 15 cargoes of various grades remain available
for June, traders estimated.
TENDERS
* Taiwanese refiner CPC has issued a monthly tender to
import sweet crude for July loading or August delivery, traders
said on Monday.
Offers need to be submitted by Tuesday. They will remain
valid until Thursday, they said.
* Indian oil refiner India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
has issued a tender to buy light sweet crude for
loading in the last 10 days of July.
Grade offers should be submitted by May 25 and price offers
should be done by May 28. Offers remain valid until May 29.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Alison Birrane)