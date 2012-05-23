* Nigerian exports seen steady in July

* Unipec buys 8 Angolan cargoes - trade

GENEVA, May 23Angolan crude oil differentials for July firmed versus the previous trading month, with traders citing buoyant demand from Asian buyers.

One trader estimated that at least eight cargoes have been sold to Unipec since the July cargoes began trading late last week.

"Demand is steady and there's also some cargoes on hold for the CPC tender," said a West African trader, referring to a buy tender from the Taiwanese refiner.

Remaining Nigerian loading programmes for July emerged on Wednesday and showed that July volumes will remain little changed at 2.03 million bpd.

ANGOLA AND CHAD

* Traders said that at least a dozen cargoes have been sold for the July programme.

* Girassol: This grade was heard offered at dated Brent plus $1.90 a barrel, up around 80 cents from offers made for the June loading programme.

* Doba: Will load four cargoes of 950,000 barrels each in July, a provisional loading programme showed.

NIGERIA

* Nigerian exports will hold above the 2 mln bpd mark in July and above the average for the first six months of 2012 as new production has boosted output.

* Amenam: Four cargoes are due to load in July.

* Pennington: One cargo for 23-24 July is planned.

* Oyo: No programme was released, prompting traders to assume there would be no cargoes. This could not be confirmed.

TENDERS

* Indonesia's Pertamina has issued a monthly tender to buy sweet crude for August delivery, traders said on Tuesday. The tender will close on Wednesday, they said.

* Indonesia typically issues monthly and quarterly tenders to import sweet crude oil via its Petral unit. It often purchases Nigerian crude and has also bought some Libyan crude since its May-arrival tender.

* Two other outstanding tenders for this week have been issued by Taiwanese refiner CPC and India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd.

DATABASE

