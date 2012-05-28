* Angola's July oil exports to hit 13-month low

* Nigerian cargoes slow to move in July

* Traders cite soft U.S., Indian demand

LONDON, May 28 Nigerian crude oil cargoes for July loading are proving slow to move, traders said on Monday, due to limited buying interest so far in the trading cycle from the United States and Asia.

Traders said that sellers of Nigerian grades were reluctant to show offers while buying tenders - such as that from India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd. - are running, although a drop in values was widely expected.

"It hasn't moved as quickly as people thought," a West African crude oil trader said. "There is not quite the support you normally see from India," the trader added.

NIGERIA

* Qua Iboe was valued at around dated plus $2.00 to $2.10, on a par with Friday. Sellers were not putting firm offers into the market, said one trader.

* Traders said that at least one Qua cargo was likely to be placed into BPCL's tender.

ANGOLA

* Angola's crude oil exports are set to fall 6.5 percent in July from June, a final loading schedule showed on Monday, reflecting the impact of oilfield maintenance on supplies.

The schedule showed Angola would export 1.58 million barrels of crude oil per day (bpd), compared with 1.56 million bpd in a May 16 version of the programme.

One cargo each of Girassol and Mondo were added to the loading schedule, and one shipment each of Kissanje and Nemba removed, leaving the total at 51 cargoes.

* Traders said that more than half of the Angolan July loading programme has already been sold. Some grades, including Cabinda, have sold out already.

TENDERS

* Indonesia's Pertamina has issued a monthly tender to buy sweet crude for August delivery, traders said on Tuesday. The tender will close on Wednesday, they said.

* BPCL issued a tender to buy light, sweet crude for loading in the last ten days of July, traders said. Offers remain valid until May 29.

here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Alison Birrane)