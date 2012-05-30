* BPCL awards Libyan, no Nigerian

* Conoco ships Aseng to U.S. market

GENEVA, May 30 Angolan cargoes for July loading are virtually sold out, traders said on Wednesday, citing strong demand from Chinese and Asian buyers.

"Angola has pretty much cleared. It's very different from Nigeria and the key to that is that the Chinese are buying Angolan but not really Nigerian," said a West African oil trader.

Traders said that trade of Nigerian barrels has picked up compared with last week but the programme is still clearing more slowly than usual due to weak U.S. demand.

In contrast to recent buying patterns, BPCL did not buy any cargoes of Nigerian crude for its July-loading tender and instead bought 1 million barrels of Libyan crude.

Rising Libyan output after last year's supply disruptions as well as weak U.S. demand has sapped demand for Nigerian grades.

NIGERIA

* Qua Iboe: Traders said that at least two of the July cargoes were sold but price levels were not disclosed. One trader estimated the likely range for the benchmark grade at between dated plus $1.90-$2.10 a barrel.

ANGOLA AND OTHER GRADES

* Pazflor: Traders said that a Pazflor cargo for loading 23-24 July was sold to Reliance at an undisclosed level.

* Two Dalia cargoes and a Mondo were also placed in the last two trading sessions, traders said.

* Aseng: Conoco bought a 15-16 July loading cargo of this grade from Equatorial Guinea for delivery to a U.S. refinery, traders said, in a rare arbitrage.

TENDERS

* Indonesia's Pertamina has issued a monthly tender to buy sweet crude for August delivery, traders said. The tender will close on Wednesday, they said.

* BPCL has bought 1 million barrels of Libyan Sarir crude from Japanese trader Marubeni in a tender, trade sources said on Wednesday.

