GENEVA, June 1Demand for Nigerian crude was slightly stronger ahead of the weekend with at least two cargoes of the benchmark grade trading for late July loading dates.

Indian Oil Corporation issued a tender for West African grades including Nigerian, Angolan and Congolese grades for August, raising hopes of an uptick in Indian demand after BPCL failed to buy any cargoes from the region in a tender this week.

Traders said there was only a handful of Angolan cargoes remaining for July-loading.

NIGERIA

* Qua Iboe: Traders said that the cargo for loading 22-23 July was sold to Chevron and that the cargo for loading 25-26 July was sold to Shell.

* Traders said that offers were at around dated Brent plus $2.60 a barrel. The consensus was that the real value was around 30 cents lower at dated plus $2.30, leaving prices about 30 higher on the day.

* Agbami: A cargo was sold at dated minus 60 cents to a Mediterranean buyer.

TENDERS

* Indian Oil Corporation issued a tender for one or more cargoes of West African crude oil on Friday for August-loading. Offers were due by 6 June and would remain valid until 7 June, the tender document showed.

here (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)