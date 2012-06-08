GENEVA, June 8 Three Angolan cargoes were heard
sold into an import tender issued by an Indian refiner on
Friday, suggesting that Angolan differentials for August cargoes
will be well supported.
Royal Dutch Shell will supply two cargoes - an
Agbami from Nigeria and a Hungo from Angola - to Indian Oil
Corp. via its monthly tender, oil traders said.
Sonangol was also heard to be offering a Kissanje cargo and
Mercuria a Dalia cargo although these details could not be
confirmed.
Angola's loading programme for August is set to be released
next week.
NIGERIA
* Qua Iboe was assessed slightly lower at around dated Brent
benchmark plus $1.80/$2.10 a barrel and down about 30 cents from
mid-week levels. A cargo was heard offered at dated plus $2 a
barrel.
* Escravos: The 16-17 July cargo was heard sold to China
although price levels were unclear.
* "Premiums are moving down," said a trader, citing a lack
of buying interest.
ANGOLA AND OTHERS
* Angolan crudes for July loading were heard to be more or
less sold out.
* The loading programme for August will be released as early
as next week.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Anthony Barker)