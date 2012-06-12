GENEVA, June 12 The Nigerian benchmark crude oil fell to a six-week low as a lack of U.S. buying interest led to a significant overhang for July cargoes.

Vitol this week offered the Qua Iboe grade at dated plus $1.80 a barrel in the public window, which indicated to many market participants a dearth of buying interest.

"Demand is not great. There's probably only one or two cargoes that have traded this week," said a West African oil trader.

NIGERIA

* Qua Iboe: Last heard offered at dated Brent plus $1.80 a barrel and assessed at around dated plus $1.70 a barrel - the lowest level since early May. It was not clear if Vitol has sold its 7-8 July cargo.

* Traders said there were still three or four Qua Iboe cargoes unsold for July.

ANGOLA

* Traders said that all cargoes for July loading have been sold out, with the possible exception of a Dalia cargo.

ASIAN BUYING TENDERS

* India's largest refiner, Indian Oil Corp, bought up to 4 million barrels of West African crude in a tender for loading in the second half of July, traders said. IOC bought 1 million barrels each of Hungo and Agbami from Shell, plus 950,000 barrels of Kissanje from Sonangol and 950,000 barrels of Dalia from Mercuria, they said. Prices were not immediately available. IOC last bought a Kissanje cargo from Sonangol.

DATABASE

here (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Jane Baird)