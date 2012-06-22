LONDON, June 22 July-loading Nigerian crude
further struggled on Friday due to pressure from the
Mediterranean-East arbitrage, traders said.
Vitol offered a total of 1.6 million barrels of early to
mid-July material on cif basis.
"They are very prompt cargoes," a trader said. "Supply is
ample."
NIGERIA
* Vitol offered 350,000 barrels of Qua Iboe and 300,000
barrels of Ukpokiti for July 1-5 cif Rotterdam or Lavera at
dated Brent plus $4 a barrel along with 950,000 barrels of
Escravos for July 10-15 at dated plus $4 cif Rotterdam or
Lavera.
* Qua Iboe, Nigeria's largest crude stream, was last
assessed around dated plus $1.40/$1.60 fob.
* August loading programmes for most key crude streams have
been released. The export volume of Qua Iboe will rise to
368,000 barrels per day (bpd) in August from 337,000 bpd in
July.
ANGOLA
* Offers from Angola's state run Sonangol were unchanged
from Thursday: Cabinda at dated Brent plus $1.50 a barrel;
Girassol at dated plus $1.60; Palanca dated plus $2.20 a barrel;
Nemba dated minus 60 cent, Plutonio dated -50 cents; Hungo dated
minus $1.50; Mondo at dated minus $1.30; Saxi Blend dated minus
20 cents; Gimboa at dated minus 10 cent and Pazflor at parity to
dated.
TENDERS
* Indonesia's Petral bought Algerian Saharan Blend, Libyan
Amna and El Sahara via tender to import sweet crude for August
delivery. It did not take West African barrels.
* Traders said the arbitrage to ship sweet crude from the
Mediterranean market to Asia has opened since the fall in the
price of naphtha-rich crudes earlier in June.
* Indian refinery HPCL has issued a tender to buy August
loading light sweet crude. The tender closes on Monday and
offers remain valid until Tuesday.
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by James Jukwey)