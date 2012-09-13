GENEVA, Sept 13 West African crude oil differentials firmed a little on Thursday as remaining supplies of Nigerian and Angolan grades found homes with end-consumers and as another Asian buying tender was announced. Two Indian refiners are in the market for sweet crudes loading in November and both may take West African barrels, especially if differentials remain as depressed as they have been with the absence of many U.S. end-consumers. Only a handful of the almost 160 cargoes due to load across the region in October are still available, traders said, with more than 30 cargoes of Nigerian, Angolan and other African producers said to have been sold over the last week. More Asian buying tenders for November are expected to be announced over the next week, traders said. NIGERIA * Only around half a dozen of 72 Nigerian crude cargoes for lifting in October are left unplaced with end-users, traders said, including a Bonga, Yoho, Bonny and two Qua Iboe cargoes. * Qua Iboe BFO-QUA: BP was said to be re-offering a Qua Iboe cargo for Oct. 26-27 at above dated Brent plus $2.50, a level considered "speculative" by one potential buyer. Exxon was also reported to be offering a Qua Iboe cargo for loading in the last three days of October. ANGOLA * Five cargoes loading in October were still unplaced, traders said, comprising Kissanje, Girassol, Saxi, Palanca and Cabinda. * Kissanje: Exxon offered a cargo at dated Brent plus 30 cents with bids said to be close to below dated Brent. * Girassol: Total offered an end-October Girassol cargo at dated Brent plus 60 cents, but buying indications were seen around plus 20 cents and doable levels somewhere in the middle of this range, traders said. TENDERS * Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has tendered to buy 600,000 barrels of low sulphur crude oil loading in November on an fob or delivered basis, tender documents showed on Thursday. Quality offers must be submitted by Sept. 18 and must remain valid until Sept. 21. * India's Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) has tendered to buy one or more cargoes of light, sweet crude loading in November, tender documents show. Quality offers to the oil refiner must be submitted by Sept. 14 and price offers by Sept. 17 and must remain valid until Sept 19. * State-owned refiner Indian Oil Co Corp (IOC) bought five West African light, sweet crude oil cargoes for loading in November, traders said. IOC took two Nigerian Qua Iboe cargoes from Chevron, one Qua Iboe and one Nigerian Bonga cargo from Glencore and one Angolan Kissanje cargo from Morgan Stanley. Price details were not disclosed. Details of the awards could not be confirmed with officials at IOC or with the traders reported to be involved. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; Editing by Alison Birrane)