* Healthy European refining margins spur demand * Nigeria lifts key OSPs by $0.50/bbl GENEVA, Sept 14 The benchmark West African crude oil grade Qua Iboe extended gains on Friday, with traders citing Indian buying interest and a strong recovery in European refining margins as the main drivers. Most of the cargoes listed in the programmes of Africa's top two oil exporters Nigeria and Angola are now sold out, traders said, and sellers have raised their offers for the remaining cargoes given the healthy demand picture. Two Indian refiners are in the market for sweet crudes loading in November and both may take West African barrels, especially if differentials remain as depressed as they have been with the absence of many U.S. end-consumers. European gasoil margins have also strengthened considerably in recent weeks and on Friday traded above $19 a barrel, up from around $13-$14 a barrel in mid-August. LGO-LCO1=R NIGERIA * Qua Iboe: It was not clear if BP and Exxon had sold their cargoes for loading in late October. But traders deemed that they were likely to trade near the latest offers at dated Brent plus $2.50-$2.60 a barrel. "They are probably achieving numbers close to that," said a trader. This grade had previously traded near dated plus $2 a barrel early in the week. * Nigeria raised the official selling prices (OSP) for its Qua Iboe and Bonny Light grades in October to dated Brent plus $1.70 a barrel, the state oil firm said on Friday. * Prices for these grades were 50 cents lower at dated plus $1.20 a barrel in September, a price list sent by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corp showed. * Only nine of 26 grades listed by NNPC were priced at discounts to dated Brent, the list showed. These included Usan, Antan, Akpo and Agbami. ANGOLA * Five cargoes loading in October were still unplaced, traders said, comprising Kissanje, Girassol, Saxi, Palanca and Cabinda. * Kissanje: Exxon offered a cargo at dated Brent plus 30 cents with bids said to be close to below dated Brent. * Girassol: Total offered an end-October Girassol cargo at dated Brent plus 60 cents, but buying indications were seen around plus 20 cents and doable levels somewhere in the middle of this range, traders said. TENDERS * Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has tendered to buy 600,000 barrels of low sulphur crude oil loading in November on an fob or delivered basis, tender documents showed on Thursday. Quality offers must be submitted by Sept. 18 and must remain valid until Sept. 21. * India's Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) has tendered to buy one or more cargoes of light, sweet crude loading in November, tender documents show. Quality offers to the oil refiner must be submitted by Sept. 14 and price offers by Sept. 17 and must remain valid until Sept 19. * State-owned refiner Indian Oil Co Corp (IOC) bought five West African light, sweet crude oil cargoes for loading in November, traders said. IOC took two Nigerian Qua Iboe cargoes from Chevron, one Qua Iboe and one Nigerian Bonga cargo from Glencore and one Angolan Kissanje cargo from Morgan Stanley. Price details were not disclosed. Details of the awards could not be confirmed with officials at IOC or with the traders reported to be involved. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Anthony Barker)