GENEVA, Sept 25 Nigerian crude oil differentials moved sideways on Tuesday as offers for November cargoes held at October levels as strong demand from Asian and Europe offset a jump in exports from Africa's top oil producer. Demand from Asia has helped prop up differentials over the past few months and on Monday Taiwanese refiner CPC Corp bought nearly 3 million barrels of Angolan crude for November loading in a tender. Another factor supporting prices is strong European refining margins. The premium of gasoil above crude oil traded at nearly $20 a barrel on ICE on Tuesday. LGO-LCO1=R Still, the demand was offset by expectations for better supplies with Nigerian exports of crude oil set to hit a six-month high of 2.12 million barrels per day in November. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe: Traders said at least three of the 12 November cargoes have already been placed. Offers were heard at dated plus $2.60 a barrel although traders said that actual value could be as much as 50 cents below. * Bonga: Glencore was heard to have bought at least one cargo for November. * Africa's biggest oil producer is to due sell around 2.12 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in November in 72 full or part cargoes, up from 2.05 million bpd scheduled to load in October and 1.84 million bpd in September. * Forcados: assessed at around dated Brent plus $3.20. ANGOLA * Angola is due to export around 1.67 million bpd of crude oil in November in 52 cargoes, little changed from the initial loading schedule for October, export programmes show. Most of these stems are still available. * Traders said demand from Chinese firms was strong with Unipec buying at least two cargoes this week, including a Hungo grade. TENDERS * Taiwan refiner CPC Corp bought nearly 3 million barrels of Angolan crude for November loading in a tender, traders said on Monday. The state-owned company bought 1.9 million barrels of Cabinda and 950,000 barrels of Palanca crude to be delivered in December. Details of sellers and prices were not immediately available. CPC last bought 2.85 million barrels of Cabinda for November delivery. * Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) chose not to buy West African crude in its latest tender for low sulphur oil, opting instead to take 600,000 barrels of Libyan Mellitah condensate from Marubeni via tender, industry sources said on Monday. The tender closed on Sept. 21. * Petral, the Singapore-based trading arm of Indonesian state oil company Pertamina, has tendered to buy light, sweet crude for loading in November, traders said. End-October barrels could be delivered into the tender, they added. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Jason Neely)