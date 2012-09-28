* Qua Iboe valued at dated plus $2.50-$2.70 * Chinese demand for Angolan may be muted LONDON, Sept 28 Nigeria's largest crude stream Qua Iboe is being supported by robust demand from India, which has boosted its value this week, traders said on Friday. "It's strong. Indian demand seems to have come back, at least for Qua, although this can't be said of all of the Nigerian grades," said a West African crude trader. Many Angolan cargoes for November have traded, although cargoes of grades including Dalia, Pazflor and Girassol were said to be lingering due to a lull in buying interest from big Chinese buyers. "I get the impression the Chinese are holding back a bit," the trader said. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe: Opinion varied on the grade's value. One trader said he was offered the grade at dated plus $2.60, while another pegged the market closer to between $2.60 and $2.80, in line with figures heard on Thursday. ANGOLA * Around 40 of the 52 cargoes due to load in November have been sold, traders said. * While Cabinda is sold out, demand has been lower for other grades such as Pazflor, Dalia and Girassol. * Girassol: Three cargoes remaining in November and assessed at dated plus 20-30 cents. * Dalia: Also three cargoes left. Offered at around dated minus 60 cents, and valued at around dated minus 80 cents, compared with around dated minus 10 cents for October-loading crude. * Pazflor: Offered at dated minus 70 cents, and expected by one trader to be sold closer to dated minus $1.00. TENDERS * Petral, the Singapore-based trading arm of Indonesian state oil company Pertamina, has tendered to buy light, sweet crude for loading in November, traders said. End-October barrels could be delivered into the tender, they added. * India's BPCL also has a tender running that closes soon, traders said. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Catherine Evans)