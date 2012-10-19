GENEVA, Oct 19 West African crude oil differentials were assessed unchanged on Friday in a well-supplied market, with most traders spurning higher offers for December Angolan crude. Offers on Angolan cargoes for the newly released December loading programme were seen as too high, traders said, resulting in slow sales. Initial offers released by Sonangol were around 40-50 cents above the levels traded for November cargoes. "Offers are higher than they were last traded in a well-supplied market. This is dragging on sales and leading to a slow start for December spot trade," said one trader of West African crude. Around 10 cargoes remained unsold from the Nigerian programme for November just days ahead of the expected release of December shipping lists. NIGERIA * Nigeria has set its official selling price (OSP) for Bonny Light and Qua Iboe crude oil grades in November at dated Brent plus $1.80 a barrel, the state oil firm said on Thursday. This is a rise of 10 cents from October, according to a price list sent by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. * Traders said on Friday this grade was last offered at dated plus $2.20 a barrel and assessed the spot value at around dated plus $2 a barrel. * Bonny Light: assessed around Qua Iboe minus 40-50 cents due to unreliable loading dates that mean it is unlikely to be offered into Indian buying tenders, a main source of demand. ANGOLA * December's schedule is larger than November's with extra four cargoes in the programme. BP's new Saturno grade did not appear in the monthly programme. * Cabinda: Offered at dated plus 70 cents a barrel compared with a previous assessment for November of dated plus 30 cents. * Girassol: This grade was also offered higher at dated plus 50 cents a barrel after trading at a small discount to dated Brent in November. * Hungo: Heard at dated minus $1.90 a barrel. ASIAN BUYING TENDERS * India's state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp has issued a buying tender for light, sweet crude for loading Dec. 1-10, but into which late November cargoes may also be able to be delivered, traders said. The tender closes next week and is likely to attract several offers of West African cargoes. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by James Jukwey)