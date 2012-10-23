* Nigerian Qua Iboe valued at dated plus $2 or less * Demand lull weighs on sentiment * Forcados, Bonny exports delayed LONDON, Oct 23 Nigerian crude oil premiums remained under pressure on Tuesday due to lacklustre demand from big buyers China and India, although export delays affecting the Bonny and Forcados crude streams could provide support. On Monday, Shell said its Nigerian venture had declared force majeure on exports of the Bonny and Forcados crudes. Traders said exports of both grades have been delayed. The disruption comes as slow demand has weighed on sentiment and traders said there was no sign of prices rising for other grades, although the disruption might prevent further falls in differentials. "The market is a bit over-supplied, so the disruption could stop the rot but I do not think it is mega-bullish," said a trader of West African crudes. NIGERIA * Six to 10 Nigerian cargoes remained unsold from the Nigerian loading programmes, days ahead of the expected release of December schedules. * Qua Iboe was offered at dated plus $2.40 but one trader pegged value around dated Brent plus $2 or even lower, steady to weaker than Monday. * Bonny Light: assessed at a discount of at least 40 to 50 cents to Qua Iboe due to unreliable loading dates. ANGOLA * December-loading cargoes are being offered and traded in the spot market, although dealers said not many sales had been concluded so far. * Cabinda: Offered higher than November cargoes at dated Brent plus 50 cents a barrel, seen as optimistic by one trader. * Girassol: Offered higher at dated plus 20 cents a barrel after trading at a small discount to dated Brent in November. ASIAN BUYING TENDERS * Petral, the trading unit of Indonesian state-run energy firm Pertamina, bought two cargoes of Nigerian Qua Iboe for delivery in December, bringing its total spot volume to 3.84 million barrels, trade sources said on Monday. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Anthony Barker)