* Angolan December cargoes trading at lower numbers * Nigerian Qua Iboe valued at dated plus $2 or less * Demand lull weighs, despite Nigerian disruptions * Taiwan's CPC has buying tender running LONDON, Oct 24 Angolan crude cargoes for December loading were trading at lower levels, traders said on Wednesday, pressured by slower demand and narrower refining margins than those during November's trading cycle. "Buying interest is lacklustre at best," said a trader of Angolan and other West African crude. "Generally, margins are not as strong as last month." In the Nigerian market, there was little sign that export delays affecting the Bonny and Forcados crude streams were boosting prices of other crudes, as the disruption arises while buying interest has been slack. "It has been balanced by lower demand anyway," said a second trader. ANGOLA * December-loading cargoes are being traded in the spot market at mostly lower levels. * Hungo: Valued around dated minus $2.50. Unipec bought a cargo on Tuesday, a trader said. * Dalia: Valued around dated minus $1.00 and in one trader's opinion, levels could slip to around minus $1.20. * Girassol: Offered higher at dated plus 20 cents a barrel after trading at a small discount to dated Brent in November. * Cabinda: Offered higher than November cargoes at dated Brent plus 50 cents a barrel, seen as optimistic by one trader. NIGERIA * December cargoes have started to find homes. BP bought Exxon's Dec. 2-3 Qua Iboe this week, a trader said. It was offered at dated plus $2.40. Traders continued to value Qua around dated Brent plus $2 or even lower, in line with price levels heard on Tuesday. * Bonny Light: assessed at a discount of at least 40 to 50 cents to Qua Iboe due to unreliable loading dates. * Nigeria is due to export around 1.88 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in December, excluding Forcados and Pennington, provisional loading programmes showed on Wednesday. That would be down from 2.12 million bpd planned in November. But the export schedule of Forcados has yet to be released because of a force majeure on loadings declared by operator Shell. Still, should Forcados output be back to the normal rate of around 230,000 bpd in December, Nigeria's total crude exports in December would average close to November's, which was a six-month high. * There are still Nigerian cargoes for November unsold, and prices of these cargoes are likely to come under pressure. ASIAN BUYING TENDERS * Petral, the trading unit of Indonesian state-run energy firm Pertamina, bought two cargoes of Nigerian Qua Iboe for delivery in December, bringing its total spot volume to 3.84 million barrels, trade sources said on Monday. TENDERS * Taiwan's CPC has a tender to buy December-loading sweet crude. The result should emerge on Thursday or Friday. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by James Jukwey)