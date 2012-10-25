GENEVA, Oct 25Nigerian oil exports for December are set to reach the highest level since May, pointing to a swift recovery in production levels that may weigh on Nigerian grades. Nigeria is expected to ship 2.12 million barrels per day of crude oil onto the market in December, unchanged from volumes in November which hit a six-month high. Forcados loadings for October are now subject to around ten days of delays, traders said on Thursday. Loadings for the grade are set to be around 150,000 barrels per day in December, with the volumes loading on seven cargoes, a loading programme showed on Thursday. This was down from a planned nine cargoes in November, although traders said some of the November cargoes would probably now be delayed until December due to the force majeure. The benchmark Qua Iboe grade has so far been little affected by supply disruptions on the Forcados and Bonny Light grades which are both under force majeure. Traders continued to assess the benchmark grade at around dated Brent plus $2.00-$2.40 a barrel on Thursday. In recent weeks, a dip in Chinese buying has sapped demand for all west African crude oil grades. Researchers at Ecobank said they expected Asian demand to flatten. "Asian buyers look set to reduce their oil imports due to widening trade deficits, slower economic growth and a preference for Middle Eastern sour grades," the bank said in a research note this week. No fresh discussion was heard on Angolan grades on Thursday. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge)