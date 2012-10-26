GENEVA, Oct 26 Supply disruptions on two key Nigerian oil grades boosted other streams on Friday while Angolan levels also held firm, dr awing some support from Asian tenders. Forcados cargoes are now delayed by around 10 days, according to trade sources and Bonny Light by around five days due to force majeure, pinching spot supplies. The disruptions have accelerated sales on outstanding cargoes of non-affected Nigerian grades and one trader estimated only 5-7 remained unsold from the November programme. Offers on the Qua Iboe benchmark grades held steady at around dated plus $2.40 a barrel, traders said, but were stronger on small grades such as Erha. The latter grade was heard offered higher at near dated plus $3 a barrel. Nigerian supplies are expected to recover by December when exports are set to reach 2.12 million barrels per day. Buying interest for Angola varied depending on the grade, with Asian buyers showing exceptional interest in Cabinda grade. At least three of this grade for December were heard to have sold to Asian buyers Petrochina and Taiwan's CPC. But going forward, traders said there were concerns if Asian demand in 2013 would match highs this year of 1.69 million bpd due to flatter economic growth. India's Bharat Petroleum Corp also plans a partial shutdown in the first quarter which could affect demand for west African grades during the period. ASIAN TENDERS * Taiwan's CPC awarded a buy tender for December-loading light, sweet crude oil. Two cargoes from the Cabinda stream were heard sold into the tender, traders said. * India's state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp has also issued a tender for December-loading. Traders said they had not yet received the result on Friday. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by James Jukwey)