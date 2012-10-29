* Qua Iboe holds value at around dtd plus $2.20/bbl * BPCL, IOC both issue fresh buy tenders GENEVA, Oct 29 Supply disruptions and fresh Asian buying tenders issued through to early next year helped to prop up West African crude oil differentials at the start of the week's trading. Traders said some Nigerian grades had been sold more quickly than in previous months because of supply risks for Bonny Light and Forcados. Both grades are under force majeure and have suffered delays after a combination of theft, fire and flooding reduced spot supplies. India's Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) has awarded a tender for December loading to Vitol which will supply an Akpo and a Nemba cargo, traders said. The refiner also issued a second tender for the late December, without specifying the total volume sought. In another supportive sign for West African crude, Indian Oil Corp. released a tender for early 2013, traders said. The tender was for one or more Suez Max or VLCC tanker of light, sweet crude for loading in January. The tender will remain valid until Nov. 1, traders said. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe: valued at around dated plus $2.20 a barrel on Monday. Cepsa was heard to have bought the Dec. 12-13 cargo at around this level. * Akpo: sold into the BPCL December tender at an undisclosed level. * Forcados: One tanker for loading in late October was seen hovering in the Gulf of Guinea and traders said that delays of around 10 days still applied on this grade. * Nigerian supplies are expected to recover by December when exports are set to reach 2.12 million barrels per day. ANGOLA * Cabinda: This grade is sold out for December, traders said. PetroIneos was heard to have bought three cargoes from the programme although it was not clear if these were destined for Asia or Europe. * Nemba: One cargo was sold by Vitol to BPCL. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Anthony Barker)