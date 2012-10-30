* Qua Iboe slips slightly to around dated plus $2/bbl * Indian demand relatively slim despite tenders LONDON, Oct 30 Differentials for West African crudes slipped slightly on Tuesday, pressured by relatively slow demand from India. India's Bharat Petroleum Corp issued a second tender for December, but on the whole demand from the world's second most populous nation remained rather slow, a trader said. "With an absence of India tender demand, things are going pretty slowly at the moment," he said. The trader said that there was more demand for lighter and sweeter grades of crude such as Agbami than for others. A force majeure for Bonny Light and Forcados due to a combination of fire, theft and flooding has caused some delays and led buyers to be wary of booking cargoes, due to the uncertainty, traders said. A spokesman for Shell said that there work was carrying on to fix pipelines and that there was no date for the end of the force majeure. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe: valued by traders at around dated plus $2 a barrel, with offers around $2.20-$2.30 a barrel, down around 20 cents from Monday. Cepsa was heard to have bought the Dec. 12-13 cargo at around this level. * Agbami was seen as attractive as it was trading quite cheaply, and some cargoes have been picked up for tenders. * Nigerian supplies are expected to recover by December when exports are set to reach 2.12 million barrels per day. ANGOLA * Cabinda and Nemba grades were sold out for December, traders said. * Pazflor, Dalia and Girassol grades were assessed at dated Brent minus $1.50, minus $1 and around in line respectively by one trader. TENDERS * India's Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) has issued a tender to buy light, sweet crude oil for December just days after awarding another for the same month, traders said on Monday. * A trader said that IOC was going to issue a tender for January loading, but that dates and quantities had not yet been released. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Simon Falush, editing by William Hardy)