* Qua Iboe stays around dated plus $2/bbl * Indian demand seen weaker in December than November LONDON, Oct 31 Differentials for West African crudes stayed under pressure on Wednesday, with traders anticipating slightly less demand from India in December compared with November. "Some people are thinking that (in December) not as much will be taken as November," a trader said. "I don't see differentials moving up from where they are." An Indian Oil Corp tender for January is set to close on Wednesday, a trader said. The company could buy as many as three VLCCs of crude and combine a range of grades. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe: valued by traders at around dated plus $2 a barrel, with offers around $2.30 a barrel, in line with Tuesday. * Forcados was seen trading at around dated Brent plus $1.50 a barrel. * There was some uncertainty about pricing of and demand for Bonny Light and Forcados grades due to a force majeure declared by Shell after floods knocked out a fifth of the output in the top African producer. * Nigerian supplies are expected to recover by December, when exports are set to reach 2.12 million barrels per day. ANGOLA * Pluto was seen traded at dated Brent minus $1.30 a barrel, Dalia at minus $1.10, and Cabinda plus $0.25-$0.35. * Cabinda and Nemba grades were sold out for December, traders said. TENDERS * Traders were watching out for the result of the IOC tender for January-loading cargoes of a range of Angolan grades. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Anthony Barker)