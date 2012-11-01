* Qua Iboe loadings delayed 2-3 days * MRPL issues new tender, IOC awards for Jan. GENEVA, Nov 1Differentials for Nigerian crudes were supported on Thursday as production problems on Qua Iboe helped to offset lower U.S. refinery demand after superstorm Sandy. Nigeria's loadings of Qua Iboe are delayed by between two to three days, trade sources said, while loadings of Forcados and Bonny Light are still delayed by several days. "The impact of Bonny and Forcados has already been factored in. Delays on Qua may help prices a bit," said one West African oil trader. Asian buying interest also supported. Indian Oil Corp (IOC) awarded at least two Nigerian cargoes to its latest tender. India's Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd also issued a tender for January loading, traders said. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe: valued by traders at around dated plus $2 a barrel, in line with levels earlier this week. * Forcados: traders said that delays on these cargoes for November had not lengthened further and were still around 10 days. * Nigerian supplies are expected to recover by December, when exports are set to reach 2.12 million barrels per day. ANGOLA * Girassol: The 18-19 cargo was heard sold to Unipec at an undisclosed price. Traders said it was last offered at dated Brent plus 50 cents, indicating that it is likely trading in positive territory. It was last assessed by Reuters at dated minus 10 cents. * Cabinda and Nemba grades were sold out for December, traders said. TENDERS * IOC will buy three west African crude oil cargoes for its January tender, traders said. These were Nigeria's EA and Qua Iboe and one cargo of Equatorial Guinea's Zafiro. It was not immediately clear which companies would supply the cargoes. * MRPL issued a tender for a 1 million barrel or 950,000 barrel cargo of light, sweet crude oil for loading between 1-15 January. The tender will stay valid until 2 November, traders said. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by William Hardy)