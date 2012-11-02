* Vitol wins IOC tender for January * Chevron declares FM at Kuito terminal GENEVA, Nov 2Differentials on some Angolan grades firmed slightly on Friday, as traders eyed strong Asian demand and possible supply disruptions after the Kuito force majeure. U.S. oil major Chevron said on Friday that its Angolan subsidiary Cabinda Gulf Oil Company had declared force majeure at the Kuito offshore oil terminal on October 29 due to a fault with a mooring line. There was no immediate impact on production since the declaration coincided with planned maintenance at the terminal. Kuito loadings are due to be half the normal level in November, with just one 920,000 barrel cargo due to load. Other Angolan grades have been selling swiftly this week, with Cabinda and Nemba already sold out, traders said. They estimated that less than 20 of the original 56 tankers due to load in December had already been placed. In Nigeria, traders were already active placing some tankers for January loading. Oil trader Vitol has won a tender to supply Indian Oil Corp. with at least 3 million barrels of west African crude oil, trade sources said on Friday. The Swiss trader will supply one cargo each of Nigeria's Qua Iboe and EA grades and a third cargo of Zafiro from Equatorial Guinea in January, the sources said. One of the sources said that Vitol would also supply a second Qua Iboe cargo. The price details were undisclosed, but traders continued to assess the Nigerian benchmark grade at around dated Brent plus $2 a barrel. November loadings are still subject to delays of two-three days due to lower-than-expected output and this is helping to support prices, traders said. MRPL issued a tender for a 1 million barrels or 950,000 barrels cargo of light, sweet crude oil for loading between 1-15 January. The tender will stay valid until 2 Nov., traders said. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Alison Birrane)