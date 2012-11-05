* Glencore wins MRPL tender-trade sources * Qua Iboe supported above dtd +$2.00 by delays GENEVA, Nov 5Unsold cargoes of some heavier Angolan crude grades is pressuring differentials, traders said on Monday, although prices for other streams were supported by Asian demand and maintenance work. Traders estimated that more than two-thirds of the Angolan programme for December had now been sold but said heavier grades like Dalia and Pazflor were slow to clear. India's MRPL made its first purchase of West African Hungo crude, picking up 1 million barrels from trader Glencore via tender, a trade source said on Monday. The price for the cargo loading between Dec. 15 and Jan. 15 was heard at a discount of $1.75 a barrel to dated Brent on a free on board basis, the source said. Traders said that they had received little information about how Chevron's force majeure at the Kuito offshore oil terminal was affecting exports of the grade. They said the news was likely to buoy prices over the next few weeks. Cargoes of Forcados and Bonny Light due to load in November were still subject to delays, traders said, after Shell declared force majeure in late October due to flooding and damage caused by theft. Offers of the Nigerian benchmark Qua Ibo grade were heard unchanged at around dated plus $2.20 a barrel, supported by lower than expected production which has caused loading delays of 2-3 days. Traders said refinery outages in the U.S. east coast caused by superstorm Sandy have so far had little impact on Nigerian grades given reduced demand for west African crudes in recent months. One cargo of Bonga was heard sold to Uruguay's Ancap although no details could be confirmed. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by James Jukwey)