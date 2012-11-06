* Indian demand slack * Qua Iboe offered at $2 premium to dated Brent LONDON, Nov 6 Differentials for West African crude weakened slightly on Tuesday, with slow demand from India leading to relatively sluggish sales of December Angolan cargoes. "India seems to be taking less this month than last which saw good demand," one trader said. The lacklustre demand meant a cut in production in Nigeria of Bonny Light and Forcados due to flooding which led Shell to declare a force majeure was having little impact. "In a weak market, I don't see Nigeria delays lending support," a trader said, pointing out that there were more than 20 cargoes for December loading still available. Supply from Angola was also under scrutiny as Chevron declared force majeure at the Kuito offshore oil terminal on October 29 due to a fault with a mooring line. However, traders noted the field was only responsible for around two cargoes per month, and would not therefore have much of an impact in a slow market. Traders estimated that only around one fifth of the Angolan programme for December had yet to be sold. Heavier grades like Dalia and Pazflor were those that were slow to clear. Offers of the Nigerian benchmark Qua Ibo grade were heard lower at around dated Brent plus $2 a barrel, weaker than the $2.20 heard on Monday. Two cargoes of Girassol and one of Palanca were heard traded, but prices were not available. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by James Jukwey)