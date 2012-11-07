* Floods no longer affecting Nigerian output, official says * But 6-7 Nigerian cargoes delayed this month, traders say * Qua Iboe offered at dated Brent plus $2.10, up 5-10 cents LONDON, Nov 7 West African crude oil differentials steadied on Wednesday after reports of more Nigerian loading delays in the wake of severe flooding that traders said could go some way towards tightening what has been a very weak market. Six or seven Nigerian cargoes had been delayed from November loading dates, traders said, representing up to about 10 percent of the 72 cargoes due to load in November. Foreign oil industry sources said Nigerian oil output was recovering slowly after the country's worst floods in 50 years and could be back to normal by the end of November, although the speed of recovery would depend largely on the weather. But a spokesman for Nigeria's Department of Petroleum Resources told Reuters by telephone that oil production was no longer affected by flooding. "Production is back to normal and has been for some time. It was only a brief outage," he said. Traders said the delays were helping a little in stabilising the market after several weeks of weakness. Half a dozen Angolan cargoes and a large number of Nigerian cargoes for December remained unsold and there was little sign of a surge in demand. But uncertainty over supply for both November and December had put a floor under talk for some grades, including Nigerian benchmarks Qua Iboe and Bonny Light, which are regularly sold into Asian buying tenders. "Some end-users are looking to cover themselves in case the market tightens later," said one crude oil trader. "It is giving some support to differentials." NIGERIA * Qua Iboe: reported offered around dated Brent plus $2.10, up 5-10 cents from the beginning of this week. Glencore was reported to have sold its mid-December Qua Iboe to an unidentified buyer. The last Qua Iboe trade was reported at just over dated Brent plus $2.00. One trader said two to three end-November Qua Iboe cargoes had been deferred to December and a similar number of December cargoes had been pushed back into January. These delays were not confirmed. * Bonny Light and Forcados: two Forcados and two Bonny Light cargoes were said to be facing delays of up to 10 days each. Shell had a force majeure in place on both grades, traders said. ANGOLA * Six of the 56 Angolan cargoes due to load in December were reported still unsold. These were largely medium or heavy crude grades, comprising two Hungo, two Pazflor, one Saxi and one Dalia. Traders said heavy grades were suffering because of lower demand for fuel oil and because of an absence of Chinese buying. * Kuito: under scrutiny after Chevron declared force majeure at its Kuito offshore oil terminal on Oct. 29 due to a fault with a mooring line. The field is responsible for around two cargoes per month. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by James Jukwey)