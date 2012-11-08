* Delays prompt some activity * Traders point to IOC, Petrogal tenders * Qua Iboe trading around dated Brent plus $1.80 LONDON, Nov 8 West African crude oil differentials were pressured on Thursday, although Nigerian loading delays in the wake of severe flooding prompted some activity in the market, preventing further weakness traders said. Traders said that Indian Oil Corp had issued a tender and acquired an EA, a Qua Iboe and possibly one other cargo. Petral, the trading unit of the Indonesian state-run energy firm Pertamina was also understood to be tendering for December cargoes, though these were not confirmed. Traders said that the delays to Nigerian flows has not resulted in higher differentials as overall demand was slack, but had encouraged purchases due to the uncertainty about the ability to secure oil. "There are delays of up to 10 days it's a lot and some of the other cargoes are selling faster as a result," a trader said. Six or seven Nigerian cargoes had been delayed from November loading dates, traders said, representing up to about 10 percent of the 72 cargoes due to load in November. One trader said that there was greater demand for South American crude from China, and that this may be to make up for some of the Nigerian shortfall. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe: reported offered around dated Brent plus $2, around 10 cents weaker than the previous day, and would be traded around $1.80, market participants said. One trader said Qua Iboe was delayed by as much as 10 days. * Bonny Light and Forcados: two Forcados and two Bonny Light cargoes were said to be facing delays of up to 10 days each. Shell had a force majeure in place on both grades. Bonny Light was seen as trading at dated Brent plus around $1.35. ANGOLA * Six of the 56 Angolan cargoes due to load in December were reported still unsold. These were largely medium or heavy crude grades, comprising two Hungo, two Pazflor, one Saxi and one Dalia. * Kuito: under scrutiny after Chevron declared force majeure at its Kuito offshore oil terminal on Oct. 29 due to a fault with a mooring line. The field is responsible for around two cargoes per month. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Keiron Henderson)