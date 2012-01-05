(Updates with Bonga, EA restarts; paragraphs 1-5, 12-13)

LONDON, Jan 5 Nigerian crude oil values slipped on Thursday, under pressure from ample supplies of sweet crude despite a promised national strike next week and a force majeure on Bonny Light loadings.

Shell said it had declared force majeure on its benchmark Bonny Light crude exports from 0800 GMT on Thursday following a leak "caused by theft incidents on the Nembe Creek Trunk Line" in the Niger Delta.

But the impact on the crude market was minimal and softened by news that two other Shell-operated Nigerian oilfields, Bonga and EA, had restarted in the past week.

Output from the offshore field Bonga had been closed since Dec. 20 following a major oil spill. Shell said the mess had been cleaned up. Shell's offshore EA oilfield restarted production on Dec. 27 after shutting for maintenance.

February's loading schedule for exports shows EA and Bonga combined have a likely average of around 240,000 barrels per day (bpd), compared with around 165,000 bpd for the five Bonny Light cargoes due to load. So the overall change from the three fields was a net increase of around 75,000 bpd.

Supporting the market was news Nigerian trades unions have said they will call a national strike and shut down large parts of the country's oil industry from next week if the government fails to restore a scrapped fuel subsidy.

The action is being supported by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), which could make any strike more effective, industry sources say.

But most traders said they expected the Nigerian dispute to be resolved before any strike occurs and added that the impact of any strike would probably be softened by the use of non-union workers for key tasks.

Much of the oil production in Nigeria is from big offshore oilfields, far from land, and these rely on small numbers of staff, many of them foreign, as well as heavily automated equipment.

"At this point, we do not know if the strike is on, where it would hit, which streams would be affected, or how long it would last. There are too many unknowns," said one west African crude oil trader with a large house. "I am not going to start worrying until I hear output is shutting down."

The international spot market for light, sweet crudes has been weaker over the last few days, traders said. Libyan crude exports are recovering quickly and these cargoes, combined with news of the closure of three Petroplus refineries in France, Belgium and Switzerland, have helped weaken the market.

NIGERIA

* Bonny Light: Shell spokesman Jonathan French said in a statement: "A force majeure has been put in place on Bonny Light loadings because of a ... leak, which was caused by theft incidents on the Nembe Creek Trunk Line."

* Qua Iboe: about half the February cargoes for Nigeria's main benchmark stream are still available and values have been falling. Although aellers have been asking around dated Brent plus $3.40, doable levels are closer to plus $3.00/3.10, traders said. "Three to do," was one assessment. "I can't see any impact from the Bonny force majeure."

ANGOLA

* Almost all Angolan crude cargoes for February were sold, traders said.

* Nemba: Sonangol sold Unipec a Nemba loading Feb. 24-25 at an undisclosed price, which one trade source said was "significantly lower" than the initial asking price of dated Brent plus $1.05. One trader assessed Nemba around dated plus 50-60 cents.

* Pazflor: one more available, traders said.

ASIAN TENDERS

* India's largest oil refiner, Indian Oil Corp (IOC), has a tender running to buy west African or similar crudes for March lifting, traders said. Offers into the tender need to remain valid until Friday.

* India's Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) has also tendered to buy sweet crude for March. Grade offers for the tender must be submitted by Friday and price offers by next week.

* Traders said they expected both tenders to be supplied from west Africa.

DATABASE

(Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by Jane Baird)