* Nigerian benchmark Qua Iboe crude around dated plus $3.00

* Under pressure from ample supplies of sweet crude

* Nigerian national strike next week could hit oil supply

* Indian buying tenders offer some support

LONDON, Jan 6 Nigerian crude oil differentials stayed under pressure on Friday as supplies of sweet grades improved in western spot markets and as refiner demand in the area remained lacklustre.

Libyan crude oil production is increasing rapidly, industry sources say, with exports beginning to eat into the market share taken by west African sweet barrels over the last nine months.

Two buying tenders from Indian refiners are likely to soak up around 5 million barrels of west African crude for loading in February or March, traders said, but added U.S. and European demand has been slow.

Nigerian values have been depressed by increasing supplies with the return of the Bonga and EA production streams coming back after a spill and maintenance respectively. These have cancelled out the effect of a force majeure announced on Thursday on Bonny Light liftings.

"So far, these events seem to have largely cancelled out each other's effect on the market as Nigerian light crude differentials were mostly unaffected," analysts at JBC Energy in Vienna said in a note on Friday.

A supportive factor in the market is an impending national strike in Nigeria, due next week in protest against a government decision to remove fuel subsidies.

Nigerian trade unions have threatened to begin an indefinite general strike from Monday, including by workers in Africa's largest energy sector.

But industry sources do not expect strikes to significantly impact crude exports. Much of the oil production in Nigeria is from offshore oilfields, which rely on small numbers of staff, many of them foreign, as well as heavily automated equipment.

NIGERIA

* Qua Iboe: two or three February Qua Iboe cargoes were reported still to be available. Doable levels assessed around dated Brent plus $3.00, traders said, well below the plus $3.40 to $3.50 level where initial Qua Iboe spot deals were said to have been concluded.

* Bonny Light: a force majeure was imposed on Bonny Light loadings on Thursday following a leak, which Shell said was caused by theft from a pipeline in the Niger Delta. A Shell spokesman said no further update was available on the crude stream on Friday. Traders said they expected delays of up to a week in January cargoes.

ANGOLA

* Angolan crude cargoes for February reported sold.

* Nemba: Sonangol sold Unipec a Nemba loading Feb. 24-25 at an undisclosed price, reported by one trader to be around dated Brent plus 50-60 cents.

ASIAN TENDERS

* India's largest oil refiner, Indian Oil Corp (IOC), has a tender running to buy west African or similar crudes for March lifting, traders said. Validity for the tender ended on Friday and an award is expected soon.

* India's Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) has also tendered to buy sweet crude for March. Grade offers for the tender were submitted on Friday and price offers by next week.

* Traders said they expected both tenders to be supplied from west Africa.

(Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by James Jukwey)