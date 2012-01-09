* One dead, many hurt in Nigerian strike over fuel subsidies

* No impact yet on Nigerian crude oil production

* Benchmark Qua Iboe slips 10 cents to below dated plus $3

* Two big Indian buying tenders open, seen supportive

LONDON, Jan 9 Nigerian crude oil differentials slipped on Monday despite the start of an indefinite national strike against the axing of fuel subsidies, which led to at least one death and the wounding of many protesters.

Nigeria's fuel regulator has ended subsidies from Jan. 1 in an effort to cut state spending and encourage investment in local refining. Thousands protested against the move on Monday but President Goodluck Jonathan has said he will not back down.

Production of Nigeria's average 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude carried on as normal despite the strike, sources at international oil companies and the state firm told Reuters.

The spot market showed no immediate response to the strike or violence in Nigeria. Much of the oil production in Nigeria is from offshore oilfields, which rely on small numbers of staff, many of them foreign, as well as heavily automated equipment.

Traders said there has been no shortage of light, sweet crude in the international market over the last few weeks since Libyan output began to increase after the end of its civil war.

Nigerian values have also been depressed by increasing supplies with the return of the Bonga and EA production streams over the last two weeks. These have cancelled out the effect of a force majeure announced last week on Bonny Light crude.

NIGERIA

* Qua Iboe: doable levels assessed around 10 cents per barrel lower at below dated Brent plus $3.00, traders said.

* Bonny Light: Shell's Nigerian unit imposed a force majeure on Bonny Light loadings last week following a leak, which the company said was caused by theft from a pipeline in the Niger Delta. A Shell spokesman on Monday said no further update had been issued on the crude stream. Traders said they expected delays of up to a week in January cargoes.

ANGOLA

* All Angolan crude cargoes for February reported sold.

* Nemba: assessed around dated Brent plus 60-70 cents.

ASIAN TENDERS

* India's largest oil refiner, Indian Oil Corp (IOC), has issued its seventh tender to buy west African or similar crudes for loading in 2012. Traders said tender number six may not have been awarded. Validity for the new tender ends on Thursday.

* India's Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) has also tendered to buy sweet crude for March. Grade offers for the tender were submitted on Friday and price offers this week.

DATABASE

For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:

(Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by Anthony Barker)