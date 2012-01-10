* Thousands on Nigerian streets for 2nd day of strike
LONDON, Jan 10 West African crude oil
differentials slipped further on Tuesday despite reports that
two large Indian buying tenders had absorbed up to 6 million
barrels of Nigerian crude.
Tens of thousands of Nigerians took to the streets for a
second day on Tuesday and many more stayed off work nationwide
to try to force President Goodluck Jonathan to rescind a removal
of subsidies that has doubled the price of gasoline.
Africa's biggest oil producer on Jan. 1 scrapped subsidies
on imports of motor fuel, which may citizens see as their only
welfare benefit.
Production of Nigeria's average 2 million barrels per day
(bpd) of crude has so far carried on as normal.
NIGERIA
* Qua Iboe: doable levels assessed 5-10 cents per barrel
lower at around dated Brent plus $2.90, traders said.
* Bonny Light: assessed 10-20 cents below Qua Iboe in the
light of a force majeure on Bonny Light loadings since last week
following a leak. Traders said they expected delays of up to a
week in January cargoes.
* Agbami: assessed between dated Brent plus $1.50 and $1.80,
a range reported to have been implied in the award of a spot
tender to Indian refiner BPCL. Chevron sold two late-February
Agbami cargoes last week to Petrobras, traders said, but deal
levels were not available.
ANGOLA
* All Angolan crude cargoes for February reported sold.
ASIAN TENDERS
* India's largest oil refiner, Indian Oil Corp (IOC), was
said to have bought 4 million barrels of Nigerian crude loading
in March in its tender number 6 for 2012. Shell sold one VLCC
with 1 million barrels each of EA and Erha, traders said, while
Mercuria sold 1 million barrels each of Escravos and Forcados.
Traders said some end-February barrels might be delivered into
the tender.
* Separately, IOC has issued its seventh tender to buy West
African or similar crudes for loading in 2012. Validity for the
new tender ends on Thursday.
* India's Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) awarded its recent
buying tender for crude lifting in March to Vitol, traders said.
Vitol was reported to have sold 3 million barrels of crude,
consisting of 2 million barrels of Agbami in a VLCC and one
smaller cargo of Libyan Es Sider, traders said. The reports were
not confirmed.
