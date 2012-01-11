LONDON, Jan 11 Spot dealing of February
loading Nigerian crude slowed and the tone was weaker on
Wednesday due to concerns over the potential impact on output
from current strikes.
Traders said about 15 cargoes of February Nigerian crude
remained unsold while the Angolan cargoes were sold out.
"Light sweet is getting long now," a trader said. "I would
expect 10-15 cents lower from here."
NIGERIA
* Nigerian oil workers threatened on Wednesday to shut down
output in Africa's top crude producer, deepening a national
strike over a more than doubling of petrol
prices.
* Although futures prices might rise in response to any
shut-ins, spot differentials on Nigerian crude could fall,
traders said.
"Shut-ins mean delay on loading and unreliable loading
should depress differentials," one buyer said.
* Qua Iboe for February was assessed around Dated Brent plus
$2.80 a barrel.
* Indian Oil Corp (IOC) late last week bought 4.6 million
barrels of light sweet via tender, including Forcados, Escravos,
EA, Erha and Libyan Es Sider. But traders said the Nigerian
barrels, which were sold into the tender, were for March
loading.
ASIAN TENDERS
* India's second largest state-run refiner, Bharat Petroleum
Corp (BPCL), has bought 3 million barrels of Nigerian crude to
load in February and March via a tender, traders said on
Wednesday.
* The market focus has shifted to the result of the next IOC
tender. The company has issued its seventh tender to buy West
African or similar crudes for loading in 2012. Validity for the
new tender ends on Thursday.
OTHER CRUDE
* Traders said BP bought one February loading cargo of Djeno
crude from the Republic of Congo. This was not confirmed by BP.
* Unipec bought three cargoes of Djeno, leaving a Vitol
cargo unsold.
* Traders said the water content problem in December has
been solved. A cargo loaded for Jan. 3-4 was sold to Unipec and
Mercuria lifted a cargo for Jan. 8-9 without problems.
* Equatorial Guinea's Zafiro for February was sold to
TotalERG and Petrogal. Exxon kept its cargo.
* These deals were not confirmed by the companies.
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; Editing by Anthony Barker)