LONDON, Jan 12 Nigerian crude oil failed to gain support from Indian demand for longer dated cargoes on Thursday as other buyers started seeking alternative sources due to concerns over potential disruption from strike action in the African producer.

Nigeria's main union said it would shut down oil output on Sunday.

Tens of thousands of Nigerians have been protesting in Africa's most populous nation for four straight days against the axing of the petrol subsidy, which more than doubled the price to around 150 naira ($0.93) per litre.

"Let's see if it has a knock-on effect for any loading with strikes and disputes. There have been no signs yet but if it starts to affect differentials, you would expect to see a fall as integrity and security of supply could be in question," a trader said.

NIGERIA

* Some deals earlier this week emerged. BP bought EA for mid-February loading and Petrobras bought Agbami for late February, traders said. These deals were not confirmed and price details did not emerge.

* Concerns over delays or halt to loading could support alternative light sweet crude, such as Azeri Light.

* "There was a big agitation in the market today after lunch because of all the Nigerian headlines. U.S. firms started chasing the market for potential alternatives for sweet grades in case the strikes hits production," a trader said.

* Benchmark Qua Iboe BFO-QUA for February was assessed around Dated Brent plus $2.80 a barrel, compared with premiums around $3.20/$3.30 a barrel last week.

ASIAN TENDERS

* The details of the closely watched tender from India were slow to emerge.

* Traders said Indian Oil Corp (IOC) bought at least 1 very large carrier (VLCC) of Nigerian crude for March loading via the tender, which closed on Wednesday.

* Some said the crude sold into the tender was Bonny Light and Escravos but this was not confirmed. Bonny Light has been under force majeure since last week.

* Subsequently, IOC issued the next tender to buy more of light sweet crude, reflecting healthy Indian demand. However the tender was intended to buy March loading crude, failing to support remaining February Nigerian crude.

* The tender closes on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Offers remain valid until Wednesday.

DATABASE

