LONDON, Jan 16 West African crude oil differentials slipped on Monday despite a lower-than-expected loading programme for Angolan crude oil exports in March and an overhang of prompt sweet Nigerian cargoes on the spot market.

A handful of Nigerian crude oil cargoes for loading in February were reported to be available, keeping some pressure on prompt prices, traders said.

The Nigerian crude oil market was still underpinned by worries over a possible strike hitting crude output.

But Nigerian trade unions called off strikes and protests on Monday, pulling Africa's top oil producer back from a major confrontation after President Goodluck Jonathan announced a cut in petrol prices by a third.

NIGERIA

* Qua Iboe BFO-QUA: quoted between dated Brent plus $2.90 and dated plus $3.00, down slightly from plus $3.05 on Friday where a spot deal was reported to have been concluded last week.

ANGOLA

* Angola will export 1.61 million bpd of crude in March, trade sources said, down from 1.82 million bpd in February.

* 52 Angolan crude cargoes are due to load in March, compared with 55 cargoes in February.

* February Angolan cargoes sold out; March not yet traded.

ASIAN TENDERS

* Indian Oil Corp (IOC) bought 1 cargo each of Nigerian Bonny Light and Forcados via tender on Friday, taking both volumes from a major, traders said. Price details were not available.

* IOC has another crude buying tender open that will close on Tuesday. It is expected to take Nigerian crude again, west African traders said.

DATABASE

