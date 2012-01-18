* Nigeria to export less Bonny in March

* Angolan price indications shown

GENEVA, Jan 18 Nigerian oil differentials slipped again on Wednesday, with traders citing lacklustre demand for remaining February cargoes as March loading programmes began to emerge.

"Qua Iboe is well below the $3 mark," said a West African oil trader.

Traders said that around five cargoes of Nigerian oil for February loading were still available on the spot market.

NIGERIA

* Qua Iboe BFO-QUA was assessed around dated plus $2.60-$2.80 a barrel, down about 10-20 cents from Tuesday.

* Bonny: Nigeria is set to export around 156,000 barrels per day of Bonny Light compared with 164,000 bpd in February.

* The provisional list of cargoes showed that Shell will load two cargoes of Bonny Light in March despite declaring force majeure on this grade earlier this month due to a leak.

* A Shell spokeswoman said on Wednesday the force majeure was still in place.

ANGOLA

* Dalia: Offered at around dated plus 0.30 cents. Traders said that at least one cargo for March loading has already sold.

* Girassol: Offered at dated plus $2.50

* Hungo/Mundo: Offered at dated minus 30 cents.

* Angola will export 1.61 million bpd of crude in March, trade sources said, down from 1.82 million bpd in February.

ASIAN TENDERS

* Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has another crude buying tender open that will close on Tuesday. It is expected to take Nigerian crude again, west African traders said.

* IOC bought one cargo each of Nigerian Bonny Light and Forcados via tender on Friday, taking both volumes from a major, traders said. Price details were not available.

DATABASE

For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:

here (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Anthony Barker)